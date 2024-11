New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday.

Kalyan's Jana Sena is a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a part of the ruling coalition of the Andhra Pradesh government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @PawanKalyan met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on 'X'. PTI ACB AS AS