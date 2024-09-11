Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan donates Rs one crore for flood relief in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for helping people affected by the recent heavy rains and floods.

The actor turned politician met Reddy at the latter's residence here and made the contribution to the Chief Minister Relief Fund, an official release said.

Twenty nine people lost their lives in the heavy rains and flooding in Telangana earlier this month.

The state government has put the losses due to the calamity at Rs 5,438 crore as per preliminary estimates. PTI SJR KH