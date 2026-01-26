Andhra embarks on recovery, transformation journey after years of 'uncertainty': Guv

Amaravati, Jan 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday said that the state has embarked on a path of recovery and transformation after years of "uncertainty", with the government focusing on stability, growth, and public trust.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati, where the national flag was hoisted for the first time in the greenfield capital, the Governor said the absence of continuity in recent years had weakened investor confidence and financial stability.

"The state has begun a phase of recovery and transformation after years of uncertainty, with the government prioritising stability, growth and the restoration of public trust," Nazeer said.

Despite challenges, the government has worked with determination to restore stability and rebuild confidence. Projects are moving, institutions are regaining strength, and public trust is being rebuilt, the Governor said.

He said the government's long-term vision, 'Swarna (golden) Andhra @ 2047,' aims to build a strong, inclusive, and globally competitive state by the centenary of India's independence, guided by the 'Padi Sutralu' (ten principles of governance).

Referring to women's welfare, the Governor said the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme enabled nearly 38 crore women, girls, and transgender persons to travel free, raising women's share of bus journeys to 65 per cent.

He further said a new Family Benefit Management System with family cards would be rolled out from June 2026, expanding welfare coverage to over 98 per cent of households.

The Governor said over Rs 970 crore were disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Tripti canteens were opened in three cities, and financial support was extended to auto and taxi drivers under Auto Driver Sevalo (in service).

Emphasising social justice, he said SC sub-categorisation was initiated to ensure equitable reservation, while economic support for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes was significantly enhanced through welfare, education, and livelihood schemes.

He noted that tribal welfare allocations crossed over Rs 8,100 crore, with major investments under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the construction of a Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

On housing, the Governor said the government is implementing 'Housing for All' under Swarna Andhra 2047, with three lakh houses inaugurated and another five lakh to be completed by Ugadi 2026. PTI STH MS KH