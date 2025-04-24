Andhra entering AI-powered governance era: CM Naidu

Amaravati, April 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the state is entering a new era of governance powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a focus on smart systems, human-centric solutions, and real-time service delivery.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day AI workshop at the Secretariat, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s continued commitment to technological leadership.

"The state is entering a new era of governance powered by Artificial Intelligence—one that prioritises smart systems, human-centric solutions, and real-time delivery of services," said Naidu.

He emphasised the need to rewrite outdated laws to accommodate digital and smart systems, adding that adaptive and efficient work should be a shared goal.

Naidu said digitised file systems, real-time decision-making, and bandwidth-driven connectivity are enabling transformative governance.

He also called for appointing an AI champion in every department to identify and lead the adoption of AI use cases.

Earlier, R Chandrasekhar, former Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), spoke about the role of AI and technology in good governance.

He said that addressing citizens' issues requires both vision and bureaucratic will.

The workshop titled 'AI and Emerging Technologies for Government Digital Transformation', is being held in Amaravati in collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation.

It aims to build awareness and capacity among senior and mid-level government officials to understand and implement AI-driven innovations in governance. PTI STH SSK ROH