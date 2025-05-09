Andhra Ex-CM Jagan moves HC seeking restoration of Z+ security

Amaravati, May 9 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to provide him with Z plus security cover by central agencies.

The former CM in his petition, citing some instances, alleged that his security was abruptly reduced to 58 personnel without any prior notice, lawful justification, or objective threat reassessment by the state government.

He said, during his tenure as Chief Minister, he was provided with Z+ category security, including a comprehensive 139-member security detail which included.

Counter Assault Teams (CAT) from the OCTOPUS wing, armed static guards, PSOs in rotational shifts, escorts, watchers, trained drivers, and dedicated protection at residence and office.

He sought a direction to the Centre to undertake a fresh, independent, and objective threat perception assessment in accordance with established protocols, and to restore the full Z+ category security cover.

“Consequentially direct Respondents No.1 to 4 to immediately take over the personal security of the petitioner and ensure deployment of appropriate protection through the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG), or any other competent central agency, in light of the continued and credible threats to the petitioner’s life,” he urged the court.

Jagan also prayed to the court to direct the central government to provide him with a functional bulletproof vehicle or permission to use his own. PTI GDK ROH