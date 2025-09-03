Andhra expedites Rs 14,962 cr transmission network project to meet rising power demand

Amaravati, Sep 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said the state government is expediting transmission network expansion projects worth Rs 14,962 crore across 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV levels to meet growing power demand.

He directed officials to ensure speed, quality, and strict adherence to timelines, particularly for projects linked to ports, industrial hubs, and the capital region.

“The state government is prioritising the fast-track implementation of transmission network expansion worth Rs 14,962 crore at 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV levels across the state,” Kumar said, according to an official press release.

Kumar reviewed the progress of ongoing transmission projects being implemented by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) at the state secretariat, along with senior officials.

“The highest standards of quality and safety must be achieved,” he said, underlining the government’s commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready transmission infrastructure to power Andhra Pradesh’s growth.

He added that all projects with an outlay of around Rs 6,000 crore should be completed by 2027, and discussed power requirements for proposed metro rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Kumar suggested initiatives to build substations for aquaculture farmers, address tripping issues, and ensure quality power supply for upcoming data centres and industries in Visakhapatnam.

Reviewing the underground power cabling system in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area of Amaravati, he advised officials to coordinate closely with CRDA authorities and adopt the latest technologies for upcoming works.

“Though the initial cost of underground cabling is high, in the long run it will reduce power losses and maintenance expenses, benefiting both the Energy Department and the public,” Kumar said.

He also highlighted the importance of advanced technologies such as Gas Insulated Substations (GIS), underground cabling systems, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

APTRANSCO has already initiated tariff-based competitive bidding for 2,000 MWh BESS capacity sanctioned by the Ministry of Power, making Andhra Pradesh one of the first states in the country to implement large-scale energy storage solutions, the release added.

To meet the growing power demand of the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, APTRANSCO is setting up two modern 220 kV GIS substations at Nelapadu and Lingayapalem.

The existing Tadepalli substation is being upgraded into a 220/132/33 kV station to strengthen power supply in Guntur and Krishna districts and the capital region.

Kumar further noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed willingness to approve recruitments to fill vacancies in the state’s power utilities. PTI STH SSK