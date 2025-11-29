Andhra extends Chief Secretary Vijayanand’s tenure to Feb 2026

Amaravati, Nov 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday extended the tenure of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand by three months, until February 28, 2026. G Sai Prasad will succeed him from March 1, an official said.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Political) (FAC), said the service of Vijayanand has been extended with effect from December 1, 2025, for three months.

“Government of Andhra hereby grants an extension of service to K Vijayanand, IAS (AP: 1992), Chief Secretary to the Government, for a period of three months beyond November 30, with effect from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026,” Kumar said in an order.

Following the completion of Vijayanand’s extended tenure, G Sai Prasad, a 1991 batch IAS officer, will take over as Chief Secretary from March 1, 2026.

“G Sai Prasad, IAS (RR: 1991), Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Water Resources Department, and EO Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, is appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh with effect from March 1, 2026,” Kumar said.

According to the GO, Vijayanand will retire from service on the afternoon of February 28, 2026. PTI STH SSK