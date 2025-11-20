Andhra farmers can book paddy procurement slots instantly via WhatsApp: Minister

Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday announced the launch of a new WhatsApp-based service that allows farmers to instantly book paddy procurement slots.

Manohar said the NDA coalition government introduced the facility to simplify the procurement process and ensure farmers no longer lose time waiting at procurement centres.

"Farmers can now instantly book their paddy procurement slots through our newly launched WhatsApp-based service," Manohar said at a press conference.

He said farmers need only send a "Hi" message to 7337359375 to begin the booking process. An AI-enabled voice system will then guide them step-by-step to enter their Aadhaar number, verify their name, select a procurement centre, choose from three available dates, and pick a preferred time slot.

Farmers can also select the variety of paddy they intend to sell and specify the number of bags.

A coupon code will be issued upon completion, confirming the booking, the minister said.

Manohar added that the system enables farmers to visit the selected centre at their chosen date and time without delays, and noted that every step has been designed for simple, one-click navigation on WhatsApp.

He said the initiative aims to eliminate long queues and repeated requests at procurement centres, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process this season. PTI MS STH SSK