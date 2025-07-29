Andhra farmers to get 'Annadhata Sukhibhava' scheme funds on Aug 2

Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday said the Annadhata Sukhibhava – PM Kishan funds for farmers are expected to be disbursed on August 2.

Annadata Sukhibhava is an electoral promise made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide an assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum to eligible farmers.

“The government is making arrangements to deposit Annadhata Sukhibhava PM Kishan funds to all eligible farmers on August 2,” said Vijayanand in a release.

According to the top official, Rs 20,000 per year is being provided to every eligible farmer under Annadhata Sukhibhava-PM Kishan as part of poll promises (Super Six Programme).

Farmers who are yet to complete their e-KYC and other requirements should immediately contact the nearest Rythu Seva Kendras.

Farmers can check their status regarding Annadhata Sukhibhava-PM Kishan through the Annadhata Sukhibhava portal and Manamitha whatsapp governance app or by calling the integrated call center toll-free number, the release added. PTI STH ROH