Andhra: Four children suffocate to death after getting locked in car

Dwarakapudi (Andhra Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) Four children died of suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car in Vizianagaram district, police said on Monday.

The children, who were playing outside the house, entered the parked vehicle at around noon on Sunday. "They were unable to exit as the doors of the unlocked car automatically locked after entry," police added.

“We believe the car’s auto-lock system engaged once the kids got in, trapping them,” a police official told PTI, adding that the bodies were discovered six hours later, post-6 pm on Sunday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Of the four children, two were siblings, while the others belonged to separate families.