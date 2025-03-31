Andhra: Four dead in road accident involving car, lorry

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 31 (PTI) Four people died in an accident involving a car and a lorry here on Monday, police said.

A car collided head-on, resulting in the instant death of three people, including an infant, while another person succumbed to injuries at a local hospital, police added.

"The car belonged to G Sandeep. He and his six family members were traveling from Tenali when the accident occurred," police told PTI.

The road accident took place near Penumudi Bridge in Puligadda village in Krishna district, at around 3 pm, police added.

Survivors were rushed to a state-run hospital in Vijayawada for treatment, where their condition remains critical.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the accused under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.