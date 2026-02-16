Andhra, Gates Foundation partnership will transform state's development: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the partnership with Gates Foundation will transform the state's development.

Addressing a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the presence of ministers and senior officials at the secretariat here, the chief minister expressed happiness over the Gates Foundation extending cooperation for various projects in the southern state.

Naidu also gave a presentation on Swarna Andhra 2047 (golden Andhra) vision, government policies and programmes.

"Today, at the Secretariat in Amaravati, I presented my vision for Swarna Andhra 2047, where our ministers and secretaries also interacted with him (Gates). We discussed our priority sectors and explored avenues for collaboration with the Gates Foundation to empower our people and enhance their quality of life," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Calling Gates' visit to the greenfield capital city of Amaravati "historic", he said it will give a shot in the arm for the development of the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh has "all" the resources but needs income now. "With the cooperation of Gates, we will achieve better results in various realms, he said, and added that, "The partnership with Gates Foundation will transform the development of the state." Observing that the "speed of delivering governance" is the policy of the Andhra Pradesh government, Naidu said technology is being used widely for this. Amaravati will emerge as a quantum valley, Visakhapatnam as data and AI city, Kakinada green hydrogen valley and Orvakal drone city.

The CM said Lekpakshi village in Rayalaseema region will be transformed into an electronic and aero city, while Tirupati into an electronics and space city.

According to Naidu, the southern state has deployed AI in 10 fields and 30 government wings, among other initiatives in various departments.

Recollecting his first meeting with Gates back in 1997 as the CM of united Andhra Pradesh and convincing him (Gates) to set up a Microsoft office in Hyderabad, Naidu noted that from that time the IT sector witnessed rapid growth in Hyderabad.

Appreciating Naidu's vision, Gates said that the former is "ahead in thinking amongst global leaders", a release quoting him said.

"India is ahead in digital revolution and both the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Chief Minister are playing (a) key role in digital revolution," he added.

Observing that the Gates Foundation is according priority to the health sector, the tech czar said the majority of its projects are on health. AI will also be more useful in bringing reforms in the education sector.

He appreciated the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government in introducing technology in the agricultural sector for the benefit of farmers.

Recollecting his association with Naidu, Gates described the former as his "good old friend", observing that when he was "trying to explain the world on digital governance, Naidu had implemented it," the release said.

Gates said Naidu promoted IT and majority of IT experts came from Hyderabad and Microsoft has majority of its experts from the Telugu states.

Later, Gates and Naidu visited a banana orchard at the picturesque Undavalli village by the banks of the Krishna river and the CM's residence. Gates observed natural farming and the use of AI and drones in agriculture, the release said.

Earlier, Naidu showcased several initiatives of the state government to the Microsoft founder, including WhatsApp governance, Sanjeevani project, greenfield capital city Amaravati, date lake and others.

On Gates quizzing how property records are being secured, Naidu replied that blockchain technology is being deployed to protect land records, along with embedding QR codes for transparency, the release said.

Gates "complimented that tax collection mode is terrific", to which Naidu observed that tax collection has risen "exponentially" nationally through GST.

Further, Gates enquired about the Sanjeevani project, a health record digitisation programme being carried out with the Gates Foundation at Kuppam in Chittoor district.

Similarly, he checked how parameters such as blood sugar, diabetes and other medical tests are being recorded, and appreciated that the Sanjeevani project is being executed "well", the release said.

With the use of AI, Naidu told Gates that public health services are being improved, while the latter also asked about the delivery of health services through bio-design.

Gates noted that the poor can benefit through cheaper diagnostic tests, and also enquired about Amaravati.

Naidu also showcased the manner in which the greenfield capital city is being constructed, the release added.

Later in a post on 'X', Naidu said: "Technology must serve humanity. Our Real Time Governance System (RTGS) is transforming lives across Andhra Pradesh - delivering speed in governance & ease of doing business in real time. Grateful for my 1990s meeting with Mr. Bill Gates, which inspired this tech-driven citizen empowerment. Delighted to showcase our RTGS centre today, powered by brilliant young minds, alongside flagship initiatives in education, agriculture & health!" Earlier, Gates arrived at the state secretariat here, where he was received by Naidu.

Gates was welcomed by Lokesh at Gannavaram Airport along with senior cabinet colleagues.

"Welcome back, Mr Bill Gates! AP Welcomes Bill Gates," Naidu said in a post on 'X'. PTI STH MS GDK KH