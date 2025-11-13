Andhra gateway to enter global market: CM Naidu tells European countries, businessmen

Visakhapatnam, Nov 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday invited European countries and businessmen to avail the state's advantages, observing that it would be a gateway to enter the global market.

Addressing the 'Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth' roundtable meeting in the run up to the 30th CII Partnership Summit on November 14 and 15, the chief minister highlighted that the ease, speed and cost of doing business in Andhra Pradesh is unprecedented.

"Andhra Pradesh will be the gateway to enter the global market with immense opportunities in various sectors. Ease of doing business, speed of doing business and cost of doing business in Andhra Pradesh is unprecedented," Naidu said.

Observing that there is no competition for the southern state in terms of offering incentives and speedy business permits, the CM said Andhra Pradesh has opportunities in manufactured goods, healthcare, education, tourism, food processing and other sectors. PTI STH KH