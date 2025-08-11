Andhra: GoM to frame guidelines for renaming, redrawing districts

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government’s Group of Ministers, tasked with issuing guidelines on renaming districts, mandals, and villages, as well as altering their borders, is set to meet for the first time on August 13, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad said on Monday.

He invited citizens and public representatives interested in these changes to submit their representations to the GoM ahead of the meeting.

Prasad alleged that during the previous reorganisation of districts, the former YSRCP government “did not follow proper procedures and proceeded in a haphazard manner.” He added that due to the alleged flawed reorganisation, residents in some districts face difficulties accessing services at their district headquarters.

“The GoM, constituted to oversee the renaming of districts, mandals, and villages, along with altering their borders, will convene for the first time on August 13 at the Secretariat,” Prasad said in a release.

He further noted that the naming of new districts had met with public resistance and that both citizens and elected representatives have repeatedly requested the renaming of villages, mandals, and districts, as well as border adjustments.

The previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had reorganised Andhra Pradesh’s 13 districts into 26 between 2019 and 2024.

Besides Prasad, the GoM will include Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu, Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. PTI STH SSK