Andhra Gov Nazeer, CM Chandrababu extend Republic day greeting

Amaravati, Jan 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of India's Republic Day.

The Governor hoisted the national flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

"On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, I have great pleasure in conveying my Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Republic Day is a day of remembrance as well as of re-dedication. It is a day of re-dedication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace," Nazeer said in a post on X.

Naidu in a post greeting people said, "Let us work with the spirit of the Constitution towards achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047." YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also called on the people to celebrate the strength of the country’s unity in diversity and to pledge to uphold and reinforce the Constitution that defines this great nation. PTI GDK ADB