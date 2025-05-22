Andhra government splurges exorbitant money on Amaravati construction: Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government of splurging exorbitant amounts of money on greenfield capital city Amaravati and turning it into a cash cow.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli, the opposition leader alleged that Naidu is spending nearly Rs 9,000 per sq ft for the construction in Amaravati. He mocked the government asking if gold and silver are being used to construct the buildings in the upcoming capital city.

"Because Amaravati has to continue like this and there should be indefinite contracts, works should be there indefinitely and they should present bills indefinitely," said Reddy, alleging that Naidu is using Amaravati as a "cash cow" for vested interest.

However, for other government buildings, Naidu is barely offering a rate of Rs 2,500 per sq ft., Reddy said.

Though six lakh sq ft of space is available in the existing 'temporary' assembly and secretariat in Amaravati, he pointed out that Naidu is proceeding to build a new assembly, secretariat and other buildings in a space of 53.57 lakh sq ft.

Reddy reasoned that the 12,000 employees working in the secretariat will not drastically rise, questioning the requirement of 53.57 lakh sq ft of space when six lakh sq ft is ably serving their needs.