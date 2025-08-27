Andhra Governor, CM, Jagan extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Amaravati, Aug 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

CM Naidu extended his wishes to Telugu people, expressing hope that Lord Ganapati blesses families with success, removes obstacles in their path, and ensures peace in their lives.

"My hearty Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to all Telugu people. I pray that Lord Ganapati blesses you so that no obstacles hinder your family's progress and your goals," said Naidu in a post on X.

He further observed that the festival is being celebrated with devotion, adding that may the Lord bless auspiciousness upon those setting up marquees and worshipping with faith and joy.

Similarly, Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended greetings, describing Ganesh Chaturthi as an important festival celebrated with fervour, devotion, and participation of families across Andhra Pradesh.

"The festival signifies prayers to Lord Vigneswara to remove obstacles and bestow prosperity. I pray he showers blessings for peace, prosperity, and harmony," Nazeer said in a Raj Bhavan press release on Tuesday.

Likewise, YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended greetings, praying for obstacles to be removed and for success in the lives of the state's people.

"Wholeheartedly praying that Lord Vighneshwara removes all obstacles and grants success in everyone's lives, I extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all the people of the state," said Reddy in a post on X. PTI MS ADB