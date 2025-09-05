Andhra Governor, CM, Jagan extend Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Amaravati, Sep 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended greetings for Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

The governor conveyed his wishes, describing the Prophet's life as an inspiring saga of virtue, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

"The Prophet's mission is fulfilled when we serve fellow human beings with faith, care, and compassion. I pray his blessings usher peace and goodwill," Nazeer said in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Naidu observed that Prophet Mohammad's life, based on honesty, sacrifice, and compassion, continues to guide people towards peace, harmony, and brotherhood across the world.

"My greetings to all Muslim brethren on Milad-un-Nabi. May the Prophet's teachings inspire us to follow truth, compassion, and universal brotherhood," said Naidu in a post on X.

He further remarked that the Prophet's ideals remind society of the importance of respect, tolerance, and helping those in need, values that are timeless and relevant.

Reddy also conveyed greetings, praying for obstacles to be removed and for peace and prosperity in people's lives.

"Wholeheartedly praying for peace, harmony, and compassion in society, I extend Milad-un-Nabi greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters of the state," he said in a post on X. PTI MS STH ADB