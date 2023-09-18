Andhra Governor undergoes appendectomy

Vijayawada, Sep 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday underwent a robot assisted appendectomy at a hospital near here.

Advertisment

The Governor is currently in a stable condition, the Raj Bhavan said in an update.

The Governor, who complained of abdominal pain, was admitted to a hospital in Tadepalli on Monday. He was diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

"Nazeer underwent a successful robotic assisted appendectomy and is currently in a stable condition," said the health update shared by the Raj Bhavan. PTI STH SS