Andhra Governor urges public to observe 'Earth Hour' on Mar 22

Vijayawada, Mar 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday urged the people of the state to observe 'Earth Hour' on March 22 by switching off all non-essential lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

The initiative is part of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Earth Hour movement, which began in 2007.

"By voluntarily turning off non-essential lights for one hour, individuals contribute to raising awareness about environmental protection and sustainable practices," he stated in a release issued by Raj Bhavan.

The Governor noted that the campaign unites people across the world in a collective effort to promote conservation and sustainability.

He further emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a better future for the coming generations.

The Earth Hour movement has gained global recognition as a symbol of commitment towards combating climate change and preserving natural resources, he said. PTI COR STH KH