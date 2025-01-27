Andhra govt aims to produce one AI professional from each family: CM

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the goal of the state government is to see an Artificial Intelligence (AI) professional from every family.

Reviewing the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the chief minister said the government is promoting this futuristic technology immensely for every family to use it extensively.

"At one time, we owned information technology and now if we use utilise AI extensively, then we can achieve wonderful results," said Naidu in an official release.

Further, he directed officials to ensure that all government departments function in such a way that the state logs a growth rate between 15 and 20 per cent.

He called on government departments to use technology effectively to attain better results and noted that the state entered into an agreement with Google, which can enable all the data gathered by the government through RTGS to process it with AI for obtaining actionable insights. PTI STH KH