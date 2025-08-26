Andhra govt allocates Rs 25 cr for free electricity to Ganesh marquees

Amaravati, August 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar said the state government has allocated Rs 25 crore to provide free electricity to 15,000 Ganesh marquees across the state.

Kumar said measures are being taken to ensure spiritual programmes proceed without inconvenience during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations statewide.

"The NDA coalition government has specially allocated Rs 25 crore to provide free electricity to a total of 15,000 Ganesh marquees," said Kumar in a TDP press release late on Monday night.

Kumar criticised YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the previous regime during 2019 to 2024 pushed Andhra Pradesh into heavy debt and misled citizens with incomplete, half-baked welfare schemes lacking real economic value.

He further alleged that the YSRCP government achieved zero wealth creation, while the present NDA coalition government is determined to generate wealth and extend welfare schemes simultaneously to ensure balanced governance for people.

The minister recalled that within a year of assuming office, the TDP-led government implemented its poll promises, which were made in the run-up to the 2024 elections, unlike Reddy’s "impractical and unachievable electoral promises". PTI MS GDK ROH