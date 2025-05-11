Andhra govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Murali Naik

Kallithanda (Andhra Pradesh), May 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to Mudavath Murali Naik, a soldier who laid down his life during the cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

As Murali Naik's body reached his home in the Sri Sathyasai district on Saturday night, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited their place on Sunday and paid tributes to the slain soldier.

He announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia from his own money and expressed solidarity with the family.

"Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, five acres of agricultural land, 300 square yards of land for housing to the family of Murali Naik. A government job will also be given to Naik’s family after the Cabinet’s discussion,” Kalyan told reporters.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other ministers paid floral tributes to Naik's mortal remains and consoled his grieving parents.

"The state bows in respect to Naik’s bravery. His service to the nation will not be forgotten," Lokesh said.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced that Naik's last rites will be held with full state honours.