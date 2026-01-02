Andhra govt approves acquisition of 418 acres land for Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport

Amaravati, Jan 2 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday approved a proposal allowing the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd to acquire over 418 acres of perpetual lease land at Damavaram village in Nellore district at a cost of Rs 54 crore to develop the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport.

Special Chief Secretary for Infrastructure & Investment (Airports) Department, MT Krishna Babu said the government approved a compensation of Rs 13 lakh per acre to perpetual leaseholders.

“Government…hereby permit the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd (APADCL) to acquire Ac. 418.14 cents (418 acres and 14 cents of land) of perpetual lease land situated in Sy. No. 1/1 (survey number) of Damavaram village for the development of Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport,” said Babu in a government order (GO).

The government also approved the apportionment of the compensation in the ratio of 35:65 between the perpetual leaseholders or their legal heirs and the purchasers of leasehold rights respectively in case of transfer of perpetual lease.

Besides approving the immediate takeover of the land, the southern state directed APADCL to meet its cost of Rs 54.3 crore from its own funds. PTI STH ROH