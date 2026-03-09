Andhra govt approves district-level logistics facilitation cells to boost infra

Amaravati, Mar 9 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved the establishment of ‘District Level Logistics Facilitation Cells’ in all the districts, in a bid to streamline infrastructure projects.

These cells will focus on accelerating aviation, logistics and infrastructure developments.

“The government, after careful examination, hereby approves the proposal of the Managing Director, AP (Andhra Pradesh) Airports Development Corporation Limited, for formation of District Level Logistics Facilitation Cell in all the districts,” said MT Krishna Babu, special chief secretary of Infrastructure & Investment Department, in a government order (GO).

The ‘District Level Logistics Facilitation Cell’ will facilitate land alienation, acquisition, removal of encroachments and monitor compensation and rehabilitation as part of land readiness.

Under utilities and connectivity, it will prepare estimates, follow up on sanctions and execution of dedicated power supply and bulk water supply up to boundary, among several other functions. PTI STH ROH