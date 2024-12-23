Andhra govt approves roadworks worth Rs 2,723 cr in Amaravati

Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said it has approved road infrastructure works worth Rs 2,723 crore in greenfield capital Amaravati.

Advertisment

Municipal Minister P Narayana said these funds will be deployed for building layout roads in Amaravati zone – 7 and 10.

“Funds for works worth Rs 47,288 crore were approved until now during Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meetings for the development of Amaravati,” said Narayana, addressing a press conference at the secretariat.

According to the Minister, approval for some of the remaining works will be given within this month.

Advertisment

Further, Narayana asserted that the state government will not pass on the cost of building the greenfield capital city to the people of state.

He highlighted that the loans taken for Amaravati will be repaid by selling the land pooled for the greenfield capital city from farmers.

PTI STH ROH