Andhra govt assures sufficient urea supply, availability to farmers

Amaravati, Sep 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday assured farmers that there was sufficient urea in the state and instructed district collectors to act swiftly on other crucial developmental priorities.

He instructed displaying daily urea stock balances at Rythu Seva Kendras and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), said an official press release.

"There is no shortage of urea anywhere in Andhra Pradesh, farmers should not worry," said Vijayanand, directing Collectors to counter "negative media reports with timely rejoinders and transparency".

Vijayanand also stressed on handing over identified lands for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for the Rs 65,000 crore compressed biogas plants, covering 2.34 lakh acres in nine districts during the first phase.

On water conservation, he directed collectors to fill minor irrigation tanks, prepare projects under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and take responsibility for rainwater harvesting and groundwater augmentation measures. PTI MS STH SA