Andhra govt begins distribution of 22 lakh pattadar passbooks with official emblem

Amaravati, Jan 2 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday commenced the distribution of 22 lakh new pattadar passbooks (land documents) embossed with the official government emblem in villages where land resurvey has been completed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the distribution of new passbooks as a ‘new year’s gift’ to people, which is scheduled to continue till January 9.

“Pattadar passbooks distribution with the official emblem is a new year’s gift…The distribution of passbooks brings new joy to every household,” said Naidu in an official press release, terming it as a fulfilment of an election promise.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, the CM said its alleged mistakes had created revenue problems in every village.

He alleged that non-controversial lands were also made controversial during resurvey, especially for farmers who consider land as their livelihood.

Noting that the TDP-led government's primary goal is to ensure that there are no land disputes, Naidu accused the previous government of splurging Rs 22 crore for printing pictures (of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) on passbooks.

Further, Naidu is expected to participate in the passbooks distribution during one of the coming days.