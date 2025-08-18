Andhra govt boosts support for tenant farmers through CCRC lending

Amaravati, Aug 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has strengthened support for tenant farmers by directing banks to extend crop loans under the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) programme, officials said.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) held a review meeting on CCRC lending, chaired by Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation B Rajsekhar, along with Agriculture Director Dilli Rao and other senior officials.

“The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to empowering tenant farmers by streamlining access to credit and government schemes,” Rajsekhar said in a press release.

Rao directed district agriculture officers and bankers to comply with the Andhra Pradesh Crop Cultivator Rights Act, 2019, ensuring institutional credit to all eligible CCRC holders without lapses.

Under the Act, tenant farmers are entitled to crop loans, insurance, and other government benefits through CCRCs without affecting landowners’ rights.

In 2024-25, loans worth over Rs 4,400 crore were disbursed against a target of Rs 4,000 crore. For 2025-26, nearly six lakh CCRCs have been issued, including 75,858 renewals, while Rs 838 crore has been disbursed so far against the Rs 8,000 crore target, the release said.

Key issues discussed included sanctioning loans to individual CCRC holders, improving coordination between bankers and Lead District Managers, compliance with Scale of Finance norms, and expediting CCRC issuance by district agriculture officers.

Rao also urged farmers to approach banks for timely crop loans and asked the SLBC to extend support, noting that the government remains committed to ensuring tenant farmers have access to credit and opportunities. PTI MS SSK