Andhra govt clears 15 projects worth Rs 44,776 crore

Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI) The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday approved 15 investment projects worth Rs 44,776 crore, which will create 19,580 jobs.

The new projects include a 1,500 MW facility and an 800 MW project by Navayuga Engineering at Gujjili in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and Chittamvalasa respectively, an official release said.

As part of these projects, Navayuga Engineering will invest Rs 14,328 crore and create 3,450 jobs.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) will invest Rs 10,300 crore on a pumped storage project at Kommuru in Annamayya district, providing employment to 3,000 people, the release said.

Likewise, Anantapur Renewable Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 972 crore to set up a 178 MW wind power project at Anantapur, which will generate employment for 225 people.

Other projects include a 201 MW wind energy project by Ecoren Energy India at Sri Satyasai and Anantapur districts at an investment of Rs 1,651 crore and a 400 MW solar power plant by Tata Power at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore at Anantapur, among others.

With the latest set of approvals, SIPB has greenlighted investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore in three meetings in seven months.

Further, the CM directed officials to clear the necessary permits to realise these projects.

Moreover, the foundation for big ticket projects such as the Rs 1.3 lakh crore ArcelorMittal steel plant and Rs 96,000 crore BPCL project is expected in three months' time, the release added. PTI STH KH