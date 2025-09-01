Andhra govt clears IBM proposal to install quantum computer in Amaravati

Amaravati, Sep 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved IBM’s proposal to install a 133-qubit, 5K-gate quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC).

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had earlier allotted 50 acres for developing a "Quantum Valley" to benefit universities, startups, and industries through advanced research programmes in deep technologies and quantum computing applications.

“The state government has approved International Business Machines Corporation's (IBM) proposal to set up a 133-qubit 5K-gate quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre,” IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni said in a GO.

The IBM computer will be installed in a 2,000 sq ft facility equipped with advanced cooling, uninterrupted power, and secure networking systems, Katamneni added.

IBM had initially proposed subsidised rentals of Rs 10 per sq ft and 250 hours of free annual computing time for state academic and government institutions. However, the AQCC board decided to fix rentals at Rs 30 per sq ft, in line with government norms, while securing 365 free computing hours annually.

Power and cooling expenses will be borne by the state government, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the supercomputing facility, which will run under a four-year agreement with IBM, he said.

The State Quantum Mission, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, endorsed the AQCC board’s recommendations during its August 20 meeting, Katamneni noted.

With this approval, Amaravati is set to emerge as India’s first dedicated hub for quantum research, enabling universities, research bodies, and industries to harness cutting-edge computing capabilities. PTI MS SSK