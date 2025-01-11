Andhra govt clears Rs 6,700 cr in arrears for various sections ahead of Sankranti

Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that his government is releasing Rs 6,700 crore in arrears for employees, farmers, students, small traders, small contractors, and police personnel, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

The Chief Minister said today’s decision will bring happiness and satisfaction to lakhs of homes, especially during the festival season.

"I felt very happy to make a financial decision during the Sankranti festival to benefit various sections. This effort is aimed at making them happy, despite the many challenges and financial difficulties," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

"Their happiness during the festival gives us the greatest satisfaction," added Naidu, promising to work for the people's benefit at all times, following a review of the Finance Department at his residence in Undavalli. PTI STH SSK ROH