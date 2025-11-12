Andhra govt committed to minority welfare: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his government's commitment to the welfare of minorities, announcing several key initiatives, including free education to minority girls up to intermediate.

Commemorating the National Education Day in Vijayawada, observed on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad on November 11, the Chief Minister promised to offer Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to Haj pilgrims.

“The NDA government is committed to the welfare of minorities… minority girls will receive free education up to intermediate (and) Haj buildings will be constructed in Kadapa and Vijayawada,” assured Naidu in his address at a National Education Day meeting late on Tuesday.

Felicitating the best teacher awardees, the CM acknowledged Azad's role in establishing the first IIT in 1951.

Naidu assured to protect the interests of minorities and highlighted previous efforts, including setting up a Minority Welfare Board with a fund of Rs 5,434 crore and the appointment of 175 Urdu teachers through the recent District Selection Committee (DSC) examination.

The TDP supremo emphasised the role of education in developing minority children as global leaders and assured the protection and digitalisation of Wakf properties.

Further, he promised to launch Haj pilgrimage from Vijayawada Haj house from next year and allot Rs 100 crore to Noorbasha Corporation.

Among other assurances were Rs 5,000 per month to mosques very soon. PTI STH ROH