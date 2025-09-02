Andhra govt committed to reliable power supply, renewable energy expansion: Minister

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Tuesday said the state government is committed to ensuring reliable power supply, expanding renewable energy, and developing infrastructure to meet future demand.

Kumar reviewed projects of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) and Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL) with senior officials, highlighting the strong performance and progress of ongoing works.

“The government is committed to reliable power supply, renewable energy expansion, and robust infrastructure to meet future demand,” Kumar said in a statement.

He noted that APGENCO recorded over 16,000 million units (MU) of generation till August 2025, marking a 20.3 per cent growth, with the Srisailam Hydel Power Station crossing 1,000 MU for the first time.

Kumar noted that thermal power generation rose nearly 20 per cent, while renewable energy output increased from 1,652 MU in April–August 2024 to 2,270 MU in the same period in 2025.

Kumar said the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station Stage V (1x800 MW) and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station Stage IV (1x600 MW) are progressing on schedule and are expected to be completed this year.

He noted that hydel power projects, including the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project, achieved over 36 percent financial progress, while preliminary works and clearances for Lower Sileru units and Upper Sileru pumped storage are being expedited.

Expressing concern over electrical accidents, Kumar said, "Human error and maintenance lapses are the main causes," and stressed the importance of prevention rather than "post-accident compensation".

He directed Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) to enhance safety through quarterly reporting, artificial intelligence tools, proper earthing, awareness campaigns, and first-aid training programmes. PTI MS SSK