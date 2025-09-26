Andhra govt directs district collectors to run GST reforms awareness drive

Amaravati, Sep 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Friday directed district collectors to launch a month-long awareness campaign on the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms.

Addressing a video conference with district collectors at the state secretariat, Vijayanand discussed GST reforms awareness, seasonal conditions, renewable energy projects, and land-related issues.

“District collectors should organise a month-long awareness campaign to create widespread understanding among the public about the benefits of GST 2.0 announced by the central government,” Vijayanand said in a statement.

He noted that though GST 2.0 reduces government revenue by around 8,000 crore, every household benefits from savings of 10 to 15 per cent. “People must be made fully aware,” he added.

Reviewing preparations, Vijayanand stressed that the campaign should mirror the successful month-long ‘Yogandhra’ programme held statewide in June ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

He instructed officials to organise exhibitions, fairs, rallies, competitions, and awareness events covering agriculture, education, health, MSMEs, renewable energy, transport, and tourism sectors.

Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu A said GST 2.0, effective from September 22, reduced five tax slabs into two, with 11 lakh online transactions recorded nationwide on that day. He added that 65,000 awareness events will be held until October 19, with officials at district, mandal, and village levels designated as “GST Champions” for effective monitoring.

The drive will include exhibitions, digital campaigns, rallies, and cultural events, culminating in a state-wide programme on October 19.

The government has drawn up a schedule for GST reforms awareness events until October 19. PTI MS SSK