Andhra govt directs power utilities to stay on high alert during Cyclone Montha

Amaravati, Oct 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Monday directed all power utilities to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness for Cyclone Montha, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on October 28 morning.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the readiness of Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO), Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO), Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), and Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL), covering field deployment, control rooms, and restoration plans.

“All power utilities must keep men and material ready and ensure uninterrupted supply. Restoration must begin immediately after wind speed reduces,” said Vijayanand in an official press release.

He stressed proactive mobilisation, close coordination with district collectors, and timely rectification of faults, noting that public safety and early restoration should remain top priorities.

Vijayanand instructed officials to activate control rooms, strengthen communication systems, and ensure substations, transmission lines, and control centres are manned round-the-clock.

APGENCO Managing Director S Nagalakshmi informed Vijayanand that all major thermal stations including Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr NTTPS), Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPS), and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) completed safety checks, and coal and fuel stocks are adequate for several days.

She noted that emergency generators, fire systems, dewatering pumps, lighting, patrolling teams, and heavy machinery are positioned to handle flooding or operational disruptions.

Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO G Surya Sai Praveenchand said the corporation has deployed line members, erection teams, tree-cutting squads, and fault locators at critical substations in coastal districts.

He said emergency restoration towers, diesel pumps, vehicles, and key spare parts including Current Transformers (CTs), Potential Transformers (PTs), lightning arresters, and Vacuum Circuit Breakers (VCBs) are stocked in zonal stores for immediate use.

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL I Prudhvi Tej informed the Chief Secretary that 22 control rooms and over 7,300 personnel in 496 batches are mobilised, with heavy machinery and materials pre-positioned in coastal districts.

He said that thousands of Prestressed Cement Concrete (PSCC) poles, Distribution Transformers (DTRs), Aluminium Alloy Armoured Conductors (AAAC), and generators are stocked to enable rapid restoration on a war footing in highly affected areas.

Chairman and Managing Director of APSPDCL L Siva Sankar said Nellore and Tirupati districts have been placed on high alert, with 147 restoration teams mobilised and additional manpower ready for deployment to coastal areas.

Over 65,000 PSCC poles, 7,600 DTRs, and 5,000 kms of conductor are positioned, along with generators, vehicles, and wireless sets for emergencies, he added.

Chairman and Managing Director of APCPDCL P Pulla Reddy said readiness measures are in place across Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts, with 285 contractors and 2,913 workers deployed for immediate tasks.

He said that DTRs, conductors, PSCC poles, drilling machines, generators, vehicles, and walkie-talkies have been mobilised to ensure quick power restoration in affected areas.