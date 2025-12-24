Andhra govt disburses over Rs 50 crore as honoraria to 8,000 pastors as Christmas gift

Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday disbursed over Rs 50 crore as honoraria to more than 8,000 pastors as Christmas gift.

While participating in Christmas celebration on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the release of funds.

"As part of Christmas gift, the state government released Rs 50.5 crore towards honorarium to 8,148 pastors today," said an official press release.

The honoraria funds pertain to the period beginning from December 2024 to November 2025.

As a result, each pastor will get Rs 6,000 honorarium for 12 months as a Christmas gift, the press release added. PTI STH SA