Andhra govt 'dismantling' people-centric initiatives: YSRCP

Amaravati, May 21 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader K Nageswara Rao on Wednesday accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government of dismantling people-centric initiatives with "callous disregard for the livelihoods of thousands of people".

The former civil supplies minister's remarks came a day after the Andhra Pradesh cabinet axed mobile distribution unit (MDU) mode of ration distribution, which would involve hundreds of modified light commercial vehicles fanning across the state to supply ration to people at their doorstep.

Citing alleged discrepancies, the TDP-led NDA government shelved the MDU mode of ration distribution. This scheme was introduced during the erstwhile YSRCP regime under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"These reforms are widely recognised as a model for other states, prioritising the poor and marginalised, ensuring equitable access to essential services. However, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu dismantled these people-centric initiatives with a callous disregard for the livelihoods of thousands," said Rao in a YSRCP release.

Condemning alleged systematic destruction of transformative welfare reforms introduced by Reddy, Rao highlighted that MDU ration delivery was a revolutionary step, which was a lifeline for the poor.

This system, which proved its worth during crises like the Godavari and Vijayawada floods, ensured timely access to essential supplies, he said.

Yet, Naidu's government has abruptly terminated this initiative, leaving 20,000 families associated with MDUs and 2.6 lakh volunteers jobless, said Rao.

The decision to dismantle the MDU system is not just shortsighted. It is a deliberate attack on the poor, Rao said.

Observing that YSRCP stands firmly with MDU operators, Rao pledged to fight for the restoration of this 'vital system'.

"If the government does not reinstate the MDU vehicles and address these injustices, the YSRCP will launch large-scale protests to protect the rights of the people," Rao warned.