Andhra govt extends deadline for Kharif 2025 E-Crop digital survey registrations

Amaravati, Oct (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the deadline for land and crop registration under the E-Crop Digital Survey for Kharif 2025 till the end of October.

Agriculture Director Dilli Rao said the extension was necessary as registrations had not progressed as expected due to several field-level challenges. Out of 290 lakh land parcels, only 88 lakh, accounting for 36 percent, have been registered so far.

“The deadline for land and crop registration under the E-Crop Digital Survey for Kharif 2025 has been extended till October-end,” said Rao in a press release.

The government is determined to achieve 100 percent coverage of land parcels under the E-Crop Digital Survey this season, he said.

Rap noted that the last date for registration has now been fixed as October 25, while social audit, corrections, and modifications can be carried out till October 30.

The final list will be displayed on October 31.

According to him, factors such as rationalisation and transfers of Rythu Seva Kendra staff, heavy workload from secretariat surveys, mango procurement in certain districts, seed and fertilizer distribution, and heavy rainfall affected the registration process.

Krishna, East Godavari, and Kakinada districts recorded better performance with more than 50 percent registration, while YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts were below 22 percent.

He directed agriculture and horticulture department officials to ensure registration of both cultivated and fallow lands within the deadline.

He further instructed that Rythu Seva Kendra staff should not be diverted to other surveys, Village Revenue Officers (VROs) must join in verification, and district collectors must review progress daily.

The director emphasised that E-Crop digital survey data will serve as the single base platform for all farmer welfare and development schemes.

District collectors should strengthen supervision, deploy additional staff if necessary, and ensure coordination between departments to complete the registrations in time, he added. PTI MS STH ROH