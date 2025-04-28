Andhra govt extends suspension of IPS officer Sunil Kumar by four months

Amaravati, April 28 (PTI) The TDP-led government on Monday announced the extension of senior IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar's suspension for an additional four months, until August 28, 2025.

The extension comes in the backdrop of state government initiating disciplinary proceedings against the suspended officer for allegedly undertaking foreign visits without permission during the previous YSRCP regime.

“Government hereby orders that the suspension period of PV Sunil Kumar, IPS (1993) shall extend for a further period of 120 days, up to August 28, 2025 or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” said chief secretary K Vijayanand in a government order (GO).

Kumar was suspended on March 2 for alleged repeated foreign visits without prior permission during the YSRCP regime.

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led government also accused Kumar of allegedly deviating from the approved travel plans during some of those visits, featuring Georgia, UAE, Sweden, USA and UK between 2019 and 2024.

A review committee constituted to review the suspension of Kumar held a meeting on April 21, recommending the extension of suspension by another 120 days, said Vijayanand.

