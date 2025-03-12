Andhra govt extends suspension of three IPS officers by six months

Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the suspension of three IPS officers -- Vishal Gunni, Kanthi Ratan Tata, and P Sitaram Anjaneyulu -- another six months over their alleged involvement in harassing Mumbai-based actor and model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani.

The officers were first suspended on September 15, 2024, for allegedly "hastily arresting" and "harassing" Jethwani without conducting a proper investigation in a case filed against her.

"The government hereby orders that the suspension of Vishal Gunni, IPS (2010), shall be extended for a further period of 180 days, up to September 9, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand in a Government Order.

Similar orders were issued for Kanthi Ratan Tata and Sitaram Anjaneyulu.

Former Intelligence Chief Sitaram Anjaneyulu (DG rank), former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Ratan Tata (IG rank), and Vishal Gunni (SP rank), who was then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada), were suspended last year after an inquiry revealed their alleged role in harassing the model. PTI STH SSK KH