Andhra govt failed to resolve Amaravati farmers issue, says BJP MLA

Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI) BJP leader and Vijayawada West MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary on Saturday criticised the TDP-led NDA government for failing to solve the problems of farmers who gave their land for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

Speaking in the Assembly, Chowdary said the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government failed to resolve Amaravati farmers' issues even after 15 months of its rule.

"Fifteen months have lapsed since our government came, yet, Amaravati farmers' problems did not get solved," he said, adding that he had personally handled their woes for five years.

Out of 54,000 acres procured for Naidu's dream project Amaravati, 34,281 acres were pooled from 29,881 farmers from 29 villages. Even though he had raised this matter in the House earlier, Chowdary said the Speaker is yet to allocate the two-hour window he had promised to deliberate on the Amaravati farmers' issue.

Several farmers in Amaravati have complained at various forums that they are yet to receive their developed plots in the greenfield capital city.

The BJP MLA also pointed out that nothing concrete was emerging on the opulent Rushikonda buildings in the form of answers or action by the NDA coalition government.

He alleged that several environmental norms were violated while undertaking the Rushikonda buildings construction during the previous YSRCP government in the port city of Vizag.

"At least take some action on it now...", Chowdary said, and claimed that some officials are still continuing to function under the NDA government like how they used to discharge their duties during the previous YSRCP regime. PTI STH KH