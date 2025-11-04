Andhra govt failed to support cyclone-hit farmers: Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 4 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the TDP-led NDA government of being 'anti-farmer' and demanded that it pay crop insurance immediately.

During a visit to the areas affected by a severe cyclone Montha, Jagan said that the government's alleged "apathy has pushed thousands of farmers into despair".

"The NDA coalition government's anti-farmer attitude has caused immense suffering. Crop insurance must be paid immediately, or our party will be forced to take up the issue," said Reddy, speaking to reporters after visiting affected villages and interacting with farmers.

He criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly failing to support farmers affected by the recent cyclone and the subsequent floods that damaged extensive crops across Krishna district.

The YSRCP chief visited several cyclone-hit villages where vast stretches of paddy, cotton, banana, and maize fields were submerged.

He demanded that the government clear pending crop insurance dues along with the Rs 600 crore arrears, including paying premiums for the upcoming Rabi season.

The YSRCP supremo alleged that crop enumeration was done hastily, without proper field verification, and that officials deliberately reduced the reported extent of damage to deny compensation. He claimed that the enumeration process lacked transparency, leaving farmers across all districts frustrated.

He further said that while the state reels under an agricultural crisis, Naidu conducted an aerial survey merely for optics before flying abroad, 'showing no empathy' for the plight of farmers.

"During our government between 2019 and 2024, we ensured prompt payment of input subsidy, timely crop insurance, and implemented a Rs 3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers," Reddy noted.

He maintained that the previous YSRCP government had paid insurance premiums for 85 lakh farmers and supported them through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), whereas the current NDA coalition government allegedly failed to protect even 19 lakh insured farmers.

The opposition leader demanded immediate compensation to all affected farmers and emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government's alleged insensitivity has deepened agrarian distress.

He alleged that during the 18 months of the NDA coalition government's rule, the state witnessed 16 disasters, "yet the government displayed no compassion or seriousness towards the farming community".

Naidu failed to pay the promised Rs 20,000 input subsidy for two years, released only Rs 5,000, and is now scaling down reported crop losses, he alleged. Jagan began his trip from YSRCP's central office in Tadepalli early on Tuesday.

Along the way, hundreds of YSRCP cadres and supporters turned up to cheer and chant in support of the former CM.