Andhra govt forms panel to probe Kurnool bus accident

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted a committee comprising officials from the transport, roads and revenue departments to investigate the fatal bus fire here that left 20 dead.

State Home Minister V Anitha said the bus was carrying 39 adult passengers, four children and two unidentified persons. One of the passengers deboarded earlier while the other remained onboard.

"The government has constituted a high-power committee with officials from the transport, roads and revenue departments to investigate the bus fire accident," she said while addressing a press conference.

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in this district after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, most of them charred beyond recognition, police said.

Ten special teams have been deployed to collect and examine DNA samples for identification of the deceased, while four forensic teams are probing the cause of the fire and two teams are handling chemical analysis, the minister said.

She maintained that action will follow based on the committee's findings.

Nine persons are undergoing treatment, including six with fractures, who are admitted to Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), while three are in a private facility. One driver has been taken into custody while another is absconding, she said.

Anitha further said that the bus possessed a valid All India Permit and fitness certificate.

A detailed report will be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after completion of the inquiry, the minister added.