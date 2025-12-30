Andhra govt forms two new districts, total rises to 28

Amaravati, Dec 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a notification on district reorganisation, increasing the total number of districts in the state from 26 to 28.

As per the GO, Polavaram district has been formed with Rampachodavaram as its headquarters, while Markapuram district has been created with Markapuram as its centre.

"The orders on district reorganisation will come into effect from December 31," the government order said.

Along with the creation of new districts, five new revenue divisions have been formed across the state.

The notification also includes changes to the boundaries of revenue divisions and mandals as part of the reorganisation exercise.

The state cabinet on Monday approved the creation of the new districts and revenue divisions, among other measures. PTI MS GDK SSK