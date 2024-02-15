Andhra govt giving undue benefits to some companies, passing cost to people, alleges dissident MP

Amaravati, Feb 15 (PTI) Dissident YSRCP Lok Sabha member from Machilipatnam Balashowry Vallabhaneni on Thursday alleged that the state government is extending undue benefits to certain companies while "burdening the people with exorbitant power tariffs".

The MP, who recently quit the YSRCP and joined the Janasena party claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government’s supply of subsidised power to a company is burdening the state by Rs 23,000 crore.

"Already the government hiked the power tariff seven times for the poor common man, and in this backdrop why is it supplying subsidised power to rich businessmen," Vallabhaneni questioned in a statement.

According to the Parliamentarian, the state government is allegedly hiking power tariff every month in the name of saving the distributing companies (DISCOMS).

He claimed that the YSRCP government is ridiculing itself by claiming to serve the purposes of the poor while actually extending undue benefits to rich entrepreneurs, especially by handing over the natural resources of the state.

Questioning the alleged need of the state government to extend such benefits to large companies, Vallabhaneni asked why SMEs are not receiving such support.

He remarked that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy calling SCs, STs and BCs his people are just empty words when he is burdening the people, including those from these communities, with the high cost of electricity. PTI STH ANE