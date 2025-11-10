Andhra govt grants composite license to Hindustan Zinc for tungsten, associated mineral block

Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said it granted a composite license to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for a tungsten and associated mineral block spread over 308 hectares in Sri Sathyasai district.

The state Industries and Commerce Department issued the license for the block located at Balepalyam village in Kanaganapalle mandal of Sri Sathyasai district.

"Government…hereby grant composite license for tungsten and associated mineral block, over an extent of 308.3 hectares…in favour of Hindustan Zinc Ltd," an order said.

The GO further stated that the licensee must obtain all necessary approvals and consent from relevant landowners and departments before commencing prospecting operations. PTI STH SSK