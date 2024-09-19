Andhra govt has complete support from Centre: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the TDP-led NDA alliance government in the state has the complete support of the Central government to efficiently implement welfare schemes and also back all its development decisions.

The chief minister noted that this support from the Centre is key to achieving results.

"People's governments are there at the Centre and in the state. These are governments which are taking dedicated decisions on public welfare and development," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to the CM, the NDA government in the southern state has executed more than 100 welfare schemes and development programmes in the first 100 days of government, terming it a 'good government'.

Naidu asserted that the current government is a 'good government' because it ended the alleged dictatorial and oppressive politics of the erstwhile YSRCP regime. PTI STH KH