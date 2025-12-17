Andhra govt honours cricketer Sricharani with Rs 2.5 cr cheque

Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore to N Sricharani, the left-arm spinner from the state who played a pivotal role in India's 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup victory.

Following India's historic 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced a comprehensive incentive package to honour the Kadapa-born cricketer's contribution.

The highlights of the package were a Rs 2.5 crore cash award, a 1,000 sq ft housing plot and a government job.

"Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh personally met Sricharani at his residence in Undavalli and presented her with the cheque (Rs 2.5 crore) on behalf of the NDA coalition government," said an official release.

Though the CM had promised Sricharani a 1,000 sq ft plot to build a house in Kadapa, her home town, the government today gave her a 500 sq ft residential plot in Vishakapatnam.

Besides the cash award and housing plot, she will be provided a Group'I level position in the state government after the completion of her degree, it added.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler represents the Delhi Capitals in the WPL and the Andhra women's cricket team.