Andhra govt initiates action to terminate 62 absentee doctors

Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday initiated proceedings to terminate the services of 62 government doctors who allegedly remained absent from duty for over a year without prior permission.

The Director of Medical Education (DME), G Raghunandan, has provisionally decided to terminate 12 associate professors, 48 assistant professors, and two tutors for violating service and leave rules.

"The Andhra Pradesh government has begun proceedings to terminate the services of 62 government doctors for remaining away from duty for over a year without prior authorisation," Raghunandan said in a press release.

Show-cause notices have been issued to the doctors, asking them to explain why their services should not be terminated.

According to the DME, the doctors were allegedly absent for more than a year, violating Rule 18-A of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 5-B of the Andhra Pradesh Leave Rules, and are deemed to have resigned under government orders.

The doctors have been directed to submit their explanations in person to the DME by December 31. Failure to comply will result in the termination of their services, the press release added.